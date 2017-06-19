Waimea ICU program lets Honolulu doct...

Waimea ICU program lets Honolulu doctors check in with Big Isle patients

Saturday Jun 17

North Hawaii Community Hospital undertook an unpublicized soft opening of its new telemedicine ICU for a few weeks before making its public announcement. The telemedicine ICU uses two-way video to let physicians specialized in intensive care examine North Hawaii ICU patients from The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

