Videos of homeless sweep are sought
A Honolulu law firm that challenged the city's tactics in clearing the once-sprawling Kakaako homeless encampment is now asking city officials to provide video they may have shot of Monday's unannounced sweep of homeless encampments on state-owned land along Nimitz Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|40 min
|Mabuhay
|551
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|47 min
|We ALL love Prez ...
|1,974
|Man physically assaulted, robbed in Keeamoku area
|52 min
|Joe Balls
|1
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|57 min
|Boloman
|321
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|833
|Hawaii corrupt regime routinely disrespects Pre...
|10 hr
|Joe Balls
|4
|What is wrong with Micronesian people? (May '08)
|16 hr
|Lin Lin
|231
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC