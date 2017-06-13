Vegas officer charged in death of for...

Vegas officer charged in death of former isle resident

LAS VEGAS>> A suspended Las Vegas police officer accused of using an unapproved chokehold on an unarmed man from Hawaii whom he was trying to arrest became the first in the department in 27 years to be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Officer Kenneth Lopera's on-duty actions in the May 14 death of Tashii S. Brown outside a Las Vegas Strip casino amounted to criminal conduct, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Monday.

