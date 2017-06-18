Two men arrested after stabbing incident
The Honolulu Police Department said a 66-year-old man is in custody for assault and a 40-year-old man is in custody for hindering prosecution. Emergency Medical Services said the 29-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to Queen's Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|46 min
|texas pete
|559
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|47 min
|We ALL love Prez ...
|839
|Wut Da Fuh?
|1 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|14
|Meds For Pain
|1 hr
|xcxc
|1
|Pain Meds
|1 hr
|Millan
|1
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|District 1
|485
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|District 1
|4,360
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC