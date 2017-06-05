This week marks 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway during WWII
The Battle of Midway was a naval battle in the Pacific Theater during World War II. It started on June 4, 1942, lasted about four days and took place near Midway Island - a tiny atoll about 1,000 miles northwest of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims are great
|1 hr
|USA Bird
|15
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|district 1
|826
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|USA Bird
|1,931
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Rasputin 4
|81
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Goldilocks
|549
|I'm Joe Balls and I'm A Chubby Chaser
|7 hr
|Francine
|6
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|4,342
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC