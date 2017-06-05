That's a mighty big 'drop in the bucket'

That's a mighty big 'drop in the bucket'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Interesting collection of news coverage this week related to the Oahu light rail system boondoggle and Hawaii County property tax increases, including a sharp photo of the new Oahu light rail cars on the front page of a Honolulu newspaper. There have also been articles on the Hawaii County budget and tax increase along with comments from Rep. Cindy Evans regarding her views of the county budget increase in West Hawaii Today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 32 min Tidybowl Raptor 1,923
Muslims are great 41 min Tidybowl Raptor 11
The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15) 52 min FCC investigated ... 824
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 1 hr Big Bro 548
I'm Joe Balls and I'm A Chubby Chaser 20 hr District 1 5
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Mon Princess Hey 4,342
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) Mon Princess Hey 540
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC