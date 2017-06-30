Surveillance footage captured the man...

Surveillance footage captured the man removing the lift from the dock area.

Honolulu Police are searching for a man who posed as a contractor to steal heavy equipment from a Pearl City Walmart last month. Hawaii News Now was told the man walked into the loading dock area of the store around 10 a.m. on May 22, and told workers he was a "Genie Lift repairman."

