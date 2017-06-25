Study finds nonprofit arts, culture s...

Study finds nonprofit arts, culture stoke economy

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Biennial took place at various locations around Kakaako earlier this year. Although not traditionally viewed as a big moneymaker, the nonprofit arts and culture industry substantially benefits society's bottom line, according to a five-year economic impact study by a national arts advocacy group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad news for fake liberal activist judges. 4 hr Joe Balls 7
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 7 hr -Prince- 4,376
What is wrong with Jennifer Toma Bainum and her... (Sep '09) 7 hr LeonaMotherFuxkerz 633
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 8 hr Princess Hey 583
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 508
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 10 hr Borg 18 562
Did Trump lie 10 hr Drone Bird 9
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC