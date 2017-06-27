Study: Fewer than 1 in 10 Honolulu renters could actually afford a median-priced home
Just 9 percent of Honolulu renter households could actually afford to buy a median-priced single-family home on Oahu, the lowest share among 100 of the largest metro areas nationwide, according to a new report. The State of the Nation's Housing report underscores the difficulty renters looking to buy face in Oahu's hot housing market.
