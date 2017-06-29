Statewide DMVs reopened after computer problems halted service
In Honolulu, the Kapalama drivers licensing center on Dillingham Boulevard will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate those affected by the closures. Also, impacted vehicle owners with motor vehicle registrations expiring on June 30 will be given a one-time extension to July 7. "With the help of our vendors and our hard-working city staff, we found a configuration problem in the system that impeded the activity of the security software," said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
