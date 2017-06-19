Small Honolulu station monitors, predicts Hawaii's king tides
As Oahu braces for another king tide episode, scientists are pouring over tide level data collected in a small research station near the airport. The Honolulu station is one of many managed by the Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services nationwide, but the only one on Oahu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|2 min
|texas pete
|580
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|50 min
|Princess Hey
|4,373
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|55 min
|Princess Hey
|502
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|2 hr
|American_Infidel
|15
|Another new normal?
|2 hr
|American_Infidel
|3
|FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroin...
|5 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|9
|DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|District 1
|204
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC