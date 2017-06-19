Small Honolulu station monitors, pred...

Small Honolulu station monitors, predicts Hawaii's king tides

As Oahu braces for another king tide episode, scientists are pouring over tide level data collected in a small research station near the airport. The Honolulu station is one of many managed by the Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services nationwide, but the only one on Oahu.

