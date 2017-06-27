Shooting at Ward apartment forces hou...

Shooting at Ward apartment forces hours-long evacuation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

Residents of an apartment building in the Ward area were allowed to return to their units early Wednesday after a shooting forced an hours-long evacuation. Honolulu police responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday after gunshots were heard from inside one of the units on the 24th of the Kamakee Vista on Kawaihao Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 7 hr Princess Hey 588
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 4,379
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 512
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 8 hr Ivan 564
In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors... 8 hr Snake eyes Bird 29
Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment) 11 hr Harry 13
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 19 hr We ALL love Prez ... 2,088
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC