Sexual assault evidence is tied to known criminals
The Honolulu Police Department has matched some of the DNA profiles obtained from 180 recently processed rape kits with potential perpetrators in a national offender database - a development that could lead to solving years-old crimes or prevent serial sex offenders from committing new ones.
