Sexual assault evidence is tied to kn...

Sexual assault evidence is tied to known criminals

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Police Department has matched some of the DNA profiles obtained from 180 recently processed rape kits with potential perpetrators in a national offender database - a development that could lead to solving years-old crimes or prevent serial sex offenders from committing new ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WARNING about Tanaka of Tokyo restaurants 49 min FCC investigated ... 5
Shove That Up YOUR @ss Trumpetts 8 hr Joe Balls 1
I'm Joe Balls and I'm A Chubby Chaser 9 hr Ill raise you 14
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 11 hr Pua 1,994
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 16 hr Sleeping Dog 4 48
The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15) Mon FCC investigated ... 837
Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13) Mon Bye Erin William 70
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC