Say it ain't so: Philadelphia bests Honolulu on ranking of top spots for US vacations
In a list of best places to visit in the United States, you'd expect Honolulu to be pretty high on the list. But that's exactly what happened in the latest U.S. News & World Report listing , an annual guide to must-see U.S. vacation spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|571
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|496
|Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo
|6 hr
|District 1
|7
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|854
|Where da Rasta short bus
|6 hr
|Lolo lookin
|1
|Wut Da Fuh?
|7 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|20
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,370
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC