Saturday's King Tides not a record, but still high
Several coastal areas were inundated with water Saturday as this month's round of King Tides reach close to record levels. Saturday afternoon's high tide at Honolulu Harbor was just a little over 3.1 feet, according to preliminary data from NOAA.
