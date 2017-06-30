Saturday's King Tides not a record, b...

Saturday's King Tides not a record, but still high

1 hr ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

Several coastal areas were inundated with water Saturday as this month's round of King Tides reach close to record levels. Saturday afternoon's high tide at Honolulu Harbor was just a little over 3.1 feet, according to preliminary data from NOAA.

