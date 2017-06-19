Salt at Our Kakaako Dedication Celebration
Salt at Our Kakaako officially celebrated its dedication at 660 Ala Moana Blvd. and along Auahi and Keawe streets with live entertainment by Kapena, Kupaoa, Kimie Miner and Taimane along with the return of Honolulu Night Market and a free screening of the Disney hit animated film "Moana" on June 17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 min
|Eric T
|2,059
|Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding
|5 min
|Alice
|1
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|37 min
|Hatti_Hollerand
|4,363
|Wut Da Fuh?
|40 min
|Eric
|17
|Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment)
|4 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|3
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Jailhouse Rock
|83
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|London hit again
|847
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC