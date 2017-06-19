Salt at Our Kakaako Dedication Celebration

Salt at Our Kakaako officially celebrated its dedication at 660 Ala Moana Blvd. and along Auahi and Keawe streets with live entertainment by Kapena, Kupaoa, Kimie Miner and Taimane along with the return of Honolulu Night Market and a free screening of the Disney hit animated film "Moana" on June 17.

