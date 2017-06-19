Salt at Our Kakaako Dedication Celebr...

Salt at Our Kakaako Dedication Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Salt at Our Kakaako officially celebrated its dedication at 660 Ala Moana Blvd. and along Auahi and Keawe streets with live entertainment by Kapena, Kupaoa, Kimie Miner and Taimane along with the return of Honolulu Night Market and a free screening of the Disney hit animated film "Moana" on June 17.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 min Eric T 2,059
Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding 5 min Alice 1
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 37 min Hatti_Hollerand 4,363
Wut Da Fuh? 40 min Eric 17
Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment) 4 hr We ALL love Prez ... 3
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 16 hr Jailhouse Rock 83
The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15) 20 hr London hit again 847
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC