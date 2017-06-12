's 50th: Berger touts credit unions' vision, focus on members
NAFCU President and CEO Dan Berger said a bright future lies ahead for America's credit unions as they work to "accomplish extraordinary things" on behalf of their members during opening remarks Wednesday at NAFCU's 50th Annual Conference and Solutions Expo in Honolulu, Hawaii. Berger hailed NAFCU's founders as visionaries for creating an association that has never been afraid to stand up and fight for credit unions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NAFCU.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|1 hr
|alice
|22
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Bobbit Jivaro
|322
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|Retch Bird 4
|2,017
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|texas pete
|4,345
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|475
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|545
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Barf 4
|552
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC