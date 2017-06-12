's 50th: Berger touts credit unions' vision, focus on members

NAFCU President and CEO Dan Berger said a bright future lies ahead for America's credit unions as they work to "accomplish extraordinary things" on behalf of their members during opening remarks Wednesday at NAFCU's 50th Annual Conference and Solutions Expo in Honolulu, Hawaii. Berger hailed NAFCU's founders as visionaries for creating an association that has never been afraid to stand up and fight for credit unions.

