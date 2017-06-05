Retired Navy officer in Hawaii charge...

Retired Navy officer in Hawaii charged in corruption scandal

A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii is charged in a growing corruption scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor. David Kapaun is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in Honolulu federal court to lying about his relationship with Leonard Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard."

