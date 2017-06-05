Retired Navy officer in Hawaii charged in corruption scandal
A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii is charged in a growing corruption scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor. David Kapaun is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in Honolulu federal court to lying about his relationship with Leonard Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims are great
|1 hr
|District 1
|13
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Francine
|1,925
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|825
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Big Bro
|548
|I'm Joe Balls and I'm A Chubby Chaser
|Mon
|District 1
|5
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|4,342
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|540
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC