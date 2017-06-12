Recently tested Honolulu rape kits ma...

Recently tested Honolulu rape kits match known criminals

27 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Honolulu police have matched some DNA profiles obtained from 180 recently processed rape kits with potential perpetrators in a national offender database - a development that they say could solve years-old crimes or prevent serial sex offenders from raping again. The Honolulu Police Department tested kits that involve cases in which the rapist was a stranger, the victim was a minor, a serial offender was suspected or there were multiple suspects involved.

