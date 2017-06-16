Rail project is expected to bolster low-income housing
The state agency that manages public housing for low-income Hawaii residents is hoping to add thousands of housing units along the planned Honolulu rail route as the state struggles with a shortage of affordable housing and high rate of homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|846
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|2,053
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|490
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|563
|Wut Da Fuh?
|17 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|16
|Meds For Pain
|Sun
|xcxc
|1
|Pain Meds
|Sun
|Millan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC