Rail project is expected to bolster low-income housing

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The state agency that manages public housing for low-income Hawaii residents is hoping to add thousands of housing units along the planned Honolulu rail route as the state struggles with a shortage of affordable housing and high rate of homelessness.

