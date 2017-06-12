Queen's, NHCH continue to provide quality care
On Jan. 15, 2014, The Queen's Health Systems finalized a historic affiliation agreement with North Hawaii Community Hospital . In the agreement, NHCH became a corporate entity under Queen's, similar to The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu and Molokai General Hospital.
