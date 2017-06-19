Prince Dykes' Wesley Learns About Credit Honolulu, HI Book Launch Met With Great Success
Prince Dykes is no stranger to having many irons in the fire, and his indomitable entrepreneurial spirit shines through every project he undertakes. A testament to his dedication to spreading financial literacy is the success of his book Wesley Learns To Invest , which is the worlds first investment book for children's.
