Priest was first Filipino ordained in Honolulu

Father Henry Benedict Sabog, the first priest of Filipino ancestry to be ordained by the Catholic Diocese of Honolulu, died May 22 in Waipahu. He was 86. Sabot served for 57 years as associate pastor or pastor at seven Oahu parishes and was involved in Filipino ministries, Worldwide Marriage Encounter, parish renewal and other diocesan work, a news release said.

