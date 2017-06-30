Police arrest woman squatting in Oahu vacation rental house
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the property manager arrived at the house on Wednesday to find the woman sleeping inside on a couch. A Range Rover and Ford Bronco belonging to the 45-year-old property owner were discovered missing from the enclosed garage.
