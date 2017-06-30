Police arrest woman squatting in Oahu...

Police arrest woman squatting in Oahu vacation rental house

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the property manager arrived at the house on Wednesday to find the woman sleeping inside on a couch. A Range Rover and Ford Bronco belonging to the 45-year-old property owner were discovered missing from the enclosed garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii has morphed into a rabid, left wing kook... 4 hr Hillary Lost 3
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 5 hr White Coats 52
Don Quiote buying Times 5 hr District 1 2
In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors... 5 hr District 1 32
Bad news for fake liberal activist judges. 8 hr American_Infidel 13
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 13 hr American Infidel 2,093
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 21 hr Drone 565
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC