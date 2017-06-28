Police arrest man at Kakaako apartment after shots fired
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at Kamakee Vista at 1065 Kawaiahao St., police dispatch received calls of multiple gunshots fired inside an apartment on the 24th floor. Police arrested a 27-year-old man early today after he allegedly fired gunshots at his apartment in Kakaako, causing injury to two people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Public Moke
|85
|Wingnuts don't forget to pledge your allegiance...
|3 hr
|Francine
|1
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|588
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,379
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|512
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|13 hr
|Ivan
|564
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|13 hr
|Snake eyes Bird
|29
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC