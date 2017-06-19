Plans afoot to give historic Falls of Clyde a second life in its Scottish birthplace
The Falls of Clyde is 140 years old and rusting away at Pier 7. Two years ago, the state impounded the vessel, ordering it out of Honolulu Harbor. Friends of Falls of Clyde, the local organization responsible for the historic ship, tried in vain to find another place to dock.
