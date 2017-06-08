Plan ahead to attend Hokulea homecoming, officials warn
Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson, at the microphone, and Mayor Kirk Caldwell, right, spoke to the media Wednesday at Magic Island about the logistics and security measures for the June 17 arrival of the Hokule'a there. In anticipation of about 50,000 people attending next week's homecoming of the Hokule'a, the city is urging people to get there by bus, carpool or bike because parking will be restricted at Ala Moana Regional Park.
