Parker Ranch forecloses on German biofuel magnate
Parker Land Trust, a sister entity of Parker Ranch, claims in a foreclosure lawsuit that German industrialist and biofuel pioneer Michael Saalfeld owes more than $50 million for 3,500-plus acres of land he bought from the Waimea ranch in 2010. The lawsuit was filed April 19 in 1st Circuit Court in Honolulu by Parker Ranch Foundation Trust trustees Michael Gibson, Timothy Johns and B.G. Moynahan.
