Oyster project aims to enrich water quality at Pearl Harbor
The Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources will attempt to enrich water quality around Pearl Harbor by expanding its oyster-growing project. The department announced Tuesday that its oyster project is going well and will be expanded, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .
