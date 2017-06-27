NOAA and international partners plan ...

NOAA and international partners plan upgrade of global weather and ocean observing system

Read more: Environmental News Network

NOAA met with ocean observations experts from six nations and 13 global organizations in May 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to plan for the redesign of the Tropical Pacific Observing System by the year 2020 . TPOS is an ocean-based monitoring network comprised of a variety of observing technologies, operated by NOAA and other foreign partners.

