NOAA and international partners plan upgrade of global weather and ocean observing system
NOAA met with ocean observations experts from six nations and 13 global organizations in May 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to plan for the redesign of the Tropical Pacific Observing System by the year 2020 . TPOS is an ocean-based monitoring network comprised of a variety of observing technologies, operated by NOAA and other foreign partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental News Network.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|moya
|528
|Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment)
|3 hr
|Old Vet
|8
|Bad news for fake liberal activist judges.
|6 hr
|Joe Balls
|10
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,377
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|583
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|508
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|Borg 18
|562
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC