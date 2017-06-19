No tropical cyclone formation forecast

No tropical cyclone formation forecast

No tropical cyclone formation is forecast through Thursday morning in the Central Pacific, forecasters with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu said Tuesday. National Hurricane Center forecasters based in Miami also said no tropical cyclone formation is forecast in the area through the end of this week.

