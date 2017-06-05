No tropical cyclone formation forecas...

No tropical cyclone formation forecast in Central Pacific

Read more: West Hawaii Today

No tropical cyclone formation is expected in the Central Pacific through this weekend, according to forecasters at the Honolulu-based Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center in Miami also said Friday that no tropical cyclones were expected to form in the Eastern Pacific during the next couple of days.

