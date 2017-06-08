No charges 'for now' in Honolulu airp...

No charges 'for now' in Honolulu airport dog shooting

The Honolulu Advertiser

A 2-year-old pit bull dog named Kai'ele, shown here with owner Leisha Ramos and her baby daughter Liana, was shot and killed by a Securitas guard at Honolulu Airport on March 28. A private security officer who fatally shot a family dog at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on March 28 will not have criminal charges filed against him "for now," state Attorney General Doug Chin said in a statement today. Chin said the decision followed an independent review of unspecified evidence by the Attorney General's office and an evaluation of "relevant criminal laws and legal defenses available in the state of Hawaii."

