New millimeter-wave technology could make future vehicles much safer

Hiroshima University and Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited today announced the development of a low-power millimeter-wave amplifier that feeds on 0.5 V power supply and covers the frequency range from 80 GHz to 106 GHz. It was fabricated using MIFS's Deeply Depleted Channel technology.

