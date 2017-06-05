New millimeter-wave technology could make future vehicles much safer
Hiroshima University and Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited today announced the development of a low-power millimeter-wave amplifier that feeds on 0.5 V power supply and covers the frequency range from 80 GHz to 106 GHz. It was fabricated using MIFS's Deeply Depleted Channel technology.
