Narrowing lanes? One traffic expert suggests it will make Oahu's roads safer

9 hrs ago

As speeding cars and pedestrian safety remains on the mind of some Pearl City residents, a national traffic expert is examining ways to make Oahu's roads safer. National traffic expert Mark Fenton was invited by Honolulu City Council members to examine the island's roads, and offer suggestions for improvements.

