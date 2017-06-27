Narrowing lanes? One traffic expert suggests it will make Oahu's roads safer
As speeding cars and pedestrian safety remains on the mind of some Pearl City residents, a national traffic expert is examining ways to make Oahu's roads safer. National traffic expert Mark Fenton was invited by Honolulu City Council members to examine the island's roads, and offer suggestions for improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|1 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|587
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|8 min
|Alice
|28
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|19 min
|District 1
|4,378
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|22 min
|District 1
|511
|Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment)
|3 hr
|Harry
|13
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|2,088
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Cuz
|563
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC