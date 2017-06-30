Mumps outbreak climbs to 133, spreads...

Mumps outbreak climbs to 133, spreads to Big Island

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A Kaiser Permanente nurse demonstrates how the Mumps Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine is administered at the Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Clinic early this month. Health officials announced 14 new cases of mumps today, including the first one on Hawaii island, pushing the statewide total to 133 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When is the regime going to name something afte... 1 hr District 1 2
In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors... 1 hr District 1 34
News Broadcast expertise lasted a lifetime (May '08) 3 hr Budd 15
Hawaii has morphed into a rabid, left wing kook... 9 hr Hillary Lost 3
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 10 hr White Coats 52
Don Quiote buying Times 10 hr District 1 2
Bad news for fake liberal activist judges. 13 hr American_Infidel 13
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,236 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC