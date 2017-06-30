Mumps outbreak climbs to 133, spreads to Big Island
A Kaiser Permanente nurse demonstrates how the Mumps Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine is administered at the Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Clinic early this month. Health officials announced 14 new cases of mumps today, including the first one on Hawaii island, pushing the statewide total to 133 this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the regime going to name something afte...
|1 hr
|District 1
|2
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|1 hr
|District 1
|34
|Broadcast expertise lasted a lifetime (May '08)
|3 hr
|Budd
|15
|Hawaii has morphed into a rabid, left wing kook...
|9 hr
|Hillary Lost
|3
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|White Coats
|52
|Don Quiote buying Times
|10 hr
|District 1
|2
|Bad news for fake liberal activist judges.
|13 hr
|American_Infidel
|13
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC