Motorcyclist in fatal crash in Kapole...

Motorcyclist in fatal crash in Kapolei identified

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 22-year-old Aiea man who died in a fatal crash in Kapolei over the weekend has been identified as Baden P. Ratterman. Ratterman died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash on Kalaeloa Boulevard early Saturday, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 6 min Francine 1,929
I'm Joe Balls and I'm A Chubby Chaser 10 min Francine 6
Muslims are great 1 hr Francine 14
The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15) 8 hr Joe Balls 825
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 11 hr Big Bro 548
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Mon Princess Hey 4,342
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) Mon Princess Hey 540
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC