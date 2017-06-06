Motorcyclist in fatal crash in Kapolei identified
A 22-year-old Aiea man who died in a fatal crash in Kapolei over the weekend has been identified as Baden P. Ratterman. Ratterman died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash on Kalaeloa Boulevard early Saturday, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office.
