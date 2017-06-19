A health care provider plans to spend more than $50 million on three Maui hospitals in the biggest privatization effort in Hawaii history. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday Kaiser Permanente Hawaii said it will expand services, update technology and aim to improve patient care after the transition goes into effect July 1. Kaiser will assume control of Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital & Clinic and Lanai Community Hospital, and pledges to inject more resources into the acute-care facilities Hawaii's largest health-maintenance organization is working to fill hundreds of positions left vacant during the uncertainty about ownership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.