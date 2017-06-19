More

More

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

A health care provider plans to spend more than $50 million on three Maui hospitals in the biggest privatization effort in Hawaii history. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday Kaiser Permanente Hawaii said it will expand services, update technology and aim to improve patient care after the transition goes into effect July 1. Kaiser will assume control of Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital & Clinic and Lanai Community Hospital, and pledges to inject more resources into the acute-care facilities Hawaii's largest health-maintenance organization is working to fill hundreds of positions left vacant during the uncertainty about ownership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr We ALL love Prez ... 2,062
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 492
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 3 hr Princess Hey 567
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 4,366
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 4 hr Borg 18 557
Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding 4 hr Cattle Egret 2
Wut Da Fuh? 4 hr We ALL love Prez ... 18
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC