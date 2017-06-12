More kids getting free summer lunch
More students in Hawaii took advantage of free summer meals last year, according to a national report released this week. The "Hunger Doesn't Take a Vacation" report, compiled by the Washington, D.C.-based Food Research and Action Center, shows an average of 6,767 Hawaii students were served meals each day in July 2016 through a federally funded summer food program that targets low-income children.
