Missing diver found dead at Punaluu Beach Park
A 41-year-old diver reported missing on Tuesday night was found dead in Punaluu, the Honolulu Fire Department said. HFD initially responded to reports of a missing diver around 10:10 p.m. Officials said the man was night diving with friends approximately 100 yards off Punaluu Beach Park and failed to return to shore.
Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
