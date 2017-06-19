Missing diver found dead at Punaluu B...

Missing diver found dead at Punaluu Beach Park

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

A 41-year-old diver reported missing on Tuesday night was found dead in Punaluu, the Honolulu Fire Department said. HFD initially responded to reports of a missing diver around 10:10 p.m. Officials said the man was night diving with friends approximately 100 yards off Punaluu Beach Park and failed to return to shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo 1 hr District 1 7
The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15) 1 hr We ALL love Prez ... 854
Where da Rasta short bus 1 hr Lolo lookin 1
Wut Da Fuh? 2 hr We ALL love Prez ... 20
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 4,370
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 5 hr District 1 495
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 5 hr District 1 570
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr District 1 2,075
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC