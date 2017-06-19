Missing diver found dead at Punaluu Beach Park

A 41-year-old diver reported missing on Tuesday night was found dead in Punaluu, the Honolulu Fire Department said. HFD initially responded to reports of a missing diver around 10:10 p.m. Officials said the man was night diving with friends approximately 100 yards off Punaluu Beach Park and failed to return to shore.

