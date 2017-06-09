Mexican here illegally gets deportati...

Mexican here illegally gets deportation delay

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Hawaii coffee farmer Andres Magana Ortiz spoke to reporters Thursday in Honolulu after being granted a 30-day reprieve from deportation. A Hawaii coffee farmer who entered the United States illegally from Mexico nearly three decades ago has been granted a 30-day reprieve on a deportation order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 21 min Joe Balls 1,962
Write to President Trump 2 hr American Infidel 14
News Lawyer: Retired Navy officer expected to plead ... 5 hr Yidfellas v USA 1
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 23 hr Princess Hey 544
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 23 hr Princess Hey 4,344
Imua Rail?? (May '12) Thu We ALL love Prez ... 657
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) Thu Noname 550
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC