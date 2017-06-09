Mexican here illegally gets deportation delay
Hawaii coffee farmer Andres Magana Ortiz spoke to reporters Thursday in Honolulu after being granted a 30-day reprieve from deportation. A Hawaii coffee farmer who entered the United States illegally from Mexico nearly three decades ago has been granted a 30-day reprieve on a deportation order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|21 min
|Joe Balls
|1,962
|Write to President Trump
|2 hr
|American Infidel
|14
|Lawyer: Retired Navy officer expected to plead ...
|5 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|1
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|544
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,344
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|Thu
|We ALL love Prez ...
|657
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Noname
|550
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC