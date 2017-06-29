Maui police officer pleads guilty to ...

Maui police officer pleads guilty to tampering with a witness in corruption probe

Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

Sgt. Walter "Kepa" Ahuna, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Honolulu Federal Court to a single count of conspiring to commit witness tampering. Ahuna, a 15-year MPD veteran, admitted that in October 2015 he gave a ride to a fellow police officer - his cousin Damien Kaina - so that Kaina could allegedly bribe a witness.

