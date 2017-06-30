Matson, 2 unions continue talks as st...

Matson, 2 unions continue talks as strike deadline looms

Two of Matson Inc.'s unions continue to negotiate with the company in San Francisco today with members of both threatening a strike tonight that could cripple shipping in and out of Honolulu, Seattle, Oakland and Los Angeles. Matson spokesman Keoni Wagner said the company will not comment on the status or substance of the contract negotiations underway at the Sailors' Union of the Pacific's San Francisco headquarters, but said "operations are normal" today from the West Coast to Hawaii.

