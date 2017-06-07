Manage Thomas Square as a park

Manage Thomas Square as a park

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

For the protection and preservation of our free and open public parks to benefit the people of Honolulu in the greater public interest, it is now the City Council's public duty to demonstrate credibility by honoring its unanimous vote on the passage of Bill 23. Read More

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr American Infidel 1,936
The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15) 6 hr We ALL love Prez ... 827
Muslims are great 13 hr USA Bird 15
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 18 hr Rasputin 4 81
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 18 hr Goldilocks 549
I'm Joe Balls and I'm A Chubby Chaser 19 hr Francine 6
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Jun 5 Princess Hey 4,342
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC