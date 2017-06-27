Man seriously injured while working o...

Man seriously injured while working on plane at Honolulu airport

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

A man was seriously injured Tuesday morning while working on a plane at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the Emergency Medical Services. EMS said the man in his 20s fell roughly 25 feet onto the tarmac near where the air cargo facilities are located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr We ALL love Prez ... 2,088
Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment) 2 hr We ALL love Prez ... 10
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 3 hr Cuz 563
News Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08) 3 hr Joe Balls 23
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 6 hr _Zoey_ 509
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 6 hr _Zoey_ 584
Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08) 11 hr moya 528
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC