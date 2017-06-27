Man seriously injured while working on plane at Honolulu airport
A man was seriously injured Tuesday morning while working on a plane at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the Emergency Medical Services. EMS said the man in his 20s fell roughly 25 feet onto the tarmac near where the air cargo facilities are located.
