Man physically assaulted, robbed in Keeamoku area
Honolulu police are investigating a robbery case after a man reported being physically assaulted early this morning in the Keeaumoku area. Police said two suspects assaulted the 29-year-old victim and took his belongings around 12:20 a.m. One of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, was located nearby with the victim's items in his possession.
