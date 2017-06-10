Man physically assaulted, robbed in K...

Man physically assaulted, robbed in Keeamoku area

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery case after a man reported being physically assaulted early this morning in the Keeaumoku area. Police said two suspects assaulted the 29-year-old victim and took his belongings around 12:20 a.m. One of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, was located nearby with the victim's items in his possession.

