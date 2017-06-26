Man dies after being pulled from water off Kaimana Beach
The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office confirmed today that the man who was pulled from waters off Kaimana Beach Sunday has died, but release of his name and cause of death are pending identification by next of kin.
