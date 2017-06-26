Man dies after being pulled from wate...

Man dies after being pulled from water off Kaimana Beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office confirmed today that the man who was pulled from waters off Kaimana Beach Sunday has died, but release of his name and cause of death are pending identification by next of kin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad news for fake liberal activist judges. 2 hr Joe Balls 7
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 5 hr -Prince- 4,376
What is wrong with Jennifer Toma Bainum and her... (Sep '09) 5 hr LeonaMotherFuxkerz 633
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 6 hr Princess Hey 583
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 508
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 8 hr Borg 18 562
Did Trump lie 8 hr Drone Bird 9
In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors... 14 hr District 1 26
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,325 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC