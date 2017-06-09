Man charged in attempted robbery in Kaneohe
Frank J. Moreno was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, unauthorized entry in the first degree and impersonating a law enforcement officer. He is expected to make his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today.
