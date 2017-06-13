Man, boy dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pauoa
The Yee King Tong Cemetery, foreground, is next to a compound of houses in Pauoa where police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide this morning. Honolulu police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Pauoa this morning after receiving a report of a 42-year-old man who was hanging from a tree outside a compound of houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,348
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|548
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Ditto
|553
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|476
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|5 hr
|Kuiper Zone Bird
|23
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|12 hr
|Bobbit Jivaro
|322
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|12 hr
|Retch Bird 4
|2,017
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC