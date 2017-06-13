Man, boy dead in apparent murder-suic...

Man, boy dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pauoa

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Yee King Tong Cemetery, foreground, is next to a compound of houses in Pauoa where police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide this morning. Honolulu police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Pauoa this morning after receiving a report of a 42-year-old man who was hanging from a tree outside a compound of houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 4,348
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 4 hr Princess Hey 548
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 4 hr Ditto 553
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 476
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban 5 hr Kuiper Zone Bird 23
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 12 hr Bobbit Jivaro 322
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 12 hr Retch Bird 4 2,017
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC