Malaysian carrier starts U.S. service with isle route
Malaysian carrier AirAsia X began its maiden U.S. service between Kuala Lumpur and Honolulu on Wednesday, ushering in a connection between Hawaii and Southeast Asia that has the potential to add millions of dollars to Hawaii's tourism economy.
